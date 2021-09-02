Mayor releases Donaldsonville updates for Hurricane Ida

Staff Report

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan announced the following updates concerning Hurricane Ida recovery.

Here is the full statement:

Good morning and many blessings to our citizens, guests and neighbors!

Yesterday was another productive day of recovery from hurricane Ida. We continue to receive calls to clear and remove debris from our community. We have made great process and are looking forward two wet things we can do to have our city back in full operation today.

Yesterday, through a partnership with Ascension Parish, the Louisiana National Guard, and the Ascension Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, we were able to distribute over 600 tarps to needy families in our community.

TODAY THERE WILL BE A FOOD DISTRIBUTION EVENT AT THE LEMANN CENTER AT NOON. One meal per person.

Tomorrow , the City of Donaldsonville will be partnering with Ascension Parish Government, GOHSEP, and the Louisiana National Guard to offer Tarps, water, ice, and Meals Ready to Eat (MREs) free to those in need.

The items will be available at the Lemann Center in Donaldsonville at noon on Friday September 3.

This is a drive-by event; residents will not leave their vehicles. Items will be loaded into vehicles for you. MREs, water, and ice, will be loaded by members of the Louisiana National Guard, and at a separate station tarps will be loaded by Ascension Parish Government employees. One tarp will be issued per vehicle; and food, water, and ice will be issued only to the occupants of the vehicle.

At the Lemann Center, drivers should enter from Church Street onto Clay Street, drive by the distribution stations, and exit onto Thibaut Drive.

The event will be operated by the Louisiana National Guard, with support from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, and APOHSEP, and the Gonzales Police Department.

This program will continue as long as supplies last.

We also posted a number of opportunities for citizens in need with the Department of Children and Family Services on our Facebook page and website. These include incentives for DSNAP and other opportunities for those impacted by the storm.

Also, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin Operation Blue Roof to cover damaged roofs in Ascension Parish. Visit blueroof.us or call 1-888-766-3258.

The curfew is still in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Only travel to and from work will be allowed during these times. Citations are being issued.

A burn ban has also been issued in the parish until further notice.

We also appreciate your patience as you continue to wait for fuel. We want to thank all of our local fuel stations as well as the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office For assisting with the long lines that literally lasted the entire day yesterday. As power is restored and more fuel becomes available, more fuel stations will be open to assist you with these needs. Please be considerate of your neighbors by only taking what you need to operate home generators or for other fuel functions. Let’s please remember that people do still need to get to work and essential workers must be able to do that in order to get us into full recovery.

We are delighted to report after a number of dialogs with Entergy, contractors have been working throughout the city. There are still major issues with the transmission lines coming into the city of Donalsonville; however, they are working diligently to repair lines in the city. We will continue to see more contractor vehicles assisting us and getting our power restored. Please be very respectful to them and allow them full access to the roads as without them we will continue to stay in these conditions. We appreciate those of you who brought water, food, and other items to the hard workers who are working hard in these conditions to help us get back to a normal life.

City Hall lobby continues to be closed although we are taking work orders and answering the phones to assist you with your needs. You may call 225.473.4247 ext. 1 or 4 during business hours and 225.802.8215.

We hope to come to you with better news tomorrow and in the next days as things continue to improve. As always, I keep you and your family and friends as well as our neighbors who were impacted by the storm in my daily prayers. Please join me at 6 PM as I continue to pray for all of us as we heal and recover from this tragic events.

We are here for you - please let us know how we can assist.

God bless you today and everyday. May Father continue to bless your families and heal our struggling community.