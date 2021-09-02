Long lines for fuel continue in Donaldsonville

A similar sight was repeated Sept. 2 at the Shell station on Marchand Drive in Donaldsonville - long lines.

As it was the previous day, people lined up with gas cans and vehicles wrapped around the back of the store, extending past the First and Last Chance restaurant on Division Street.

The previous day, the wait in the vehicle line was at least two hours for most of the day. At times, it extended to the rear of McDonalds.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were there to assist the store's employees who were diligently helping customers get fuel.

Long lines for gas were seen in areas just outside of Donaldsonville, including the Sunshine Bridge area in nearby St. James Parish.

Ascension Parish and state officials questioned the flow of fuel into the area just days before. They feared the lack of fuel would cause a ripple effect of other problems as Hurricane Ida recovery efforts continued.

Power remains out in the Donaldsonville area. Only businesses with generators are open, and mostly in limited capacities.