Staff Report

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is partnering with Ascension Parish Government to distribute food and water Monday in Donaldsonville.

The Food Bank is delivering 1,500 cases of water and 1,500 boxes of non-perishable food to the Frank Sotile Jr. Pavilion on Thibaut Drive in Donaldsonville. Parish volunteers will begin distributing it at 11 a.m. on a first come-first served basis, while supplies last.