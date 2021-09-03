Supply distribution held at Donaldsonville, Gonzales sites

Distribution of supplies took place on both sides of Ascension Parish as the Hurricane Ida recovery continued.

Ascension Parish Government, GOHSEP, the municipalities, and the Louisiana National Guard partnered to offer tarps, water, ice, and Meals Ready to Eat (MREs) free to those in need.

The distribution sites were in Gonzales at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center and in Donaldsonville at the Lemann Memorial Center and Frank Sotile Jr. Pavilion.

Multiples lines were set up for vehicles to enter at the Lemann Memorial Center. Members of the Louisiana National Guard and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office worked together to assist with the traffic, which wrapped around for blocks.

Vehicles were directed under the Frank Sotile Jr. Pavilion, where the National Guard members loaded each one.

PHOTO GALLERY: Donaldsonville distribution site at the Lemann Memorial Center

Earlier in the day, Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan released an update, which has been providing daily throughout the Hurricane Ida recovery process.

Highlights of the update included: