Pedestrian killed in Ascension Parish hit and run, suspect's vehicle sought

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Gonzales man.

According to a news release, troopers responded just before 8 p.m. Aug. 28 to a crash involving a pedestrian on Hwy. 429 west of Hwy. 431. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Anthony Graham of Gonzales.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Graham was walking on Hwy. 42 about three feet from the edge of the highway. At the same time, trooper suspect a driver, possibly in a Nissan Altima, entered the curve and traveled off the roadway and struck Graham.

Troopers said the impact caused Graham to be thrown into the front yard of a nearby residence. He ultimately succumbed to severe injuries on Sept. 2.

Based off of evidence collected on the scene, troopers believe the vehicle that struck Graham is a 2008-2013 grey Nissan Altima. The Altima would have damage to the right front headlight and missing the passenger side mirror.

This crash remains under investigation, and troopers ask that anyone with information regarding this crash contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.