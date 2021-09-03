Sept. 3 Hurricane Ida updates for Ascension Parish: Interstate 10 at Gonzales open

Ascension Parish curfew in effect for Sept. 3

The curfew will be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced.

Travel to and from work is allowed.

Ascension Parish rumor control graphic issued

Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness released a graphic addressing social media rumors.

According to OHSEP, comments about electrical workers being forced to sleep in their trucks is not true.

More than 400 linemen are staged at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales with food, water, showers, and air conditioning, the graphic stated.

The Ascension Parish School Board will begin housing MidAmerican Energy Company from Des Moines, Iowa at the Dutchtown High School gym.

The post stated many generous people have been showing true Ascension Parish hospitality by providing hot meals to the workers.

“Please, folks, times are hard enough right now. Don’t make things worse by spreading or listening to false rumors,” the post concluded.

The Citizens Service Center is 225-450-1200.

Entergy estimated restoration dates

Preliminary estimated times of power restoration for customers impacted by Hurricane Ida is available at Entergy's website.

Free water, jambalaya in Donaldsonville

Free water and jambalaya will be given Sept. 4 in Donaldsonville.

The event will be hosted by Justice of the Peace Tamiko Francis Garrison and sponsored by The Sullivan Firm, Mayor Leroy Sullivan, Donaldsonville Councilman Reginald Francis, Oliver Joseph, Donaldsonville Downtown Development District, and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

It will begin at 11 a.m. until supplies are gone. The location is 214 Railroad Avenue. Enter on Railroad Avenue headed east (toward the river).

Interstate 10 at Gonzales reopened

Interstate 10 in the Hwy. 30 area in Gonzales was closed briefly so crews could repair power lines.

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Interstate 10 has reopened.

Sorrento tarps, water available

TOWN OF SORRENTO RESIDENTS ONLY: Tarps and water will available at the Town Hall starting at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 3 for residents inside the incorporated limits of the Town of Sorrento only.

Limit of one tarp and one case of water while supplies last. A valid ID with Sorrento address is required.

Food, water distribution set for Donaldsonville

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is partnering with Ascension Parish Government to distribute food and water in Donaldsonville on Sept. 6.

The Food Bank is delivering 1,500 cases of water and 1,500 boxes of non-perishable food to the Frank Sotile Jr. Pavilion on Thibaut Drive in Donaldsonville.

Parish volunteers will begin distributing it at 11 a.m. on a first come-first served basis, while supplies last.

Linemen staying at Dutchtown High School

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment shared photos of linemen staying over night at Dutchtown High School in Geismar.

The Facebook post shows photos of power company trucks parked at the campus along Hwy. 73. The workers are sleeping inside the school's gym.

With the help of Ascension Parish Schools and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the partnership to house additional workers was put together quickly, the post stated.

Cointment also thanked Chief Administrative Officer John Diez and the Ascension Parish Council's Chase Melancon for their assistance.

President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation Hurricane Ida brought to southeast Louisiana when he visited Sept. 3

I’m in New Orleans, Louisiana to see the aftermath of Hurricane Ida firsthand and to meet with state and local leaders from impacted communities. They have the full support of the Federal government to provide assistance as needed," Biden posted via Twitter.