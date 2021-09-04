AROUND THE STATE: Louisiana news briefs

Staff Report

Fatal shooting at gas station

A 20-year-old man from New Orleans has been arrested for reportedly cutting in line at a gas station in Metairie and fatally shooting a man who confronted him.

The shooting happened at a Chevron station on Clearview Parkway near Interstate 10.

Dwayne Nosacka, 36, of Metairie died in the shooting.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said at a press conference that the suspect, identified as Walter Sippio, turned himself in with the weapon used in the shooting.

He was charged with second-degree murder and has a bond of $500,000.

“Nobody needed to lose their life over freakin’ gas today,” Lopinto said. “This is absolutely ridiculous.”

'Zero tolerance' for looters

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a Facebook post that looting will be met with "zero tolerance" in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

"If you think you’re gonna loot, you think you’re gonna run around and steal things - you will go to jail. And, you will sit in jail until we have time to deal with you. Do not come to Livingston Parish to steal or commit any kind of crime. I have deputies here from all over the state helping my deputies. Zero tolerance!" the sheriff stated.

911 operator allegedly hung up on callers

The New Orleans Police Department has been searching for a 911 operator who allegedly hung up on callers deliberately.

Officials announced in a statement on Facebook tat they have obtained an arrest warrant for Precious Stephens on charges of malfeasance in office and interfering with an emergency communication.

Police stated the operator was allegedly disconnecting 911 calls without obtaining necessary emergency information or relaying such emergencies to other dispatchers.

Shark attack off Grand Isle

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a crew member from a fishing vessel after a reported shark attack.

The incident happened about 35 miles southeast of Grand Isle on Sept. 3.