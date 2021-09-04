Sept. 4 Hurricane Ida updates for Ascension Parish: Jambalaya champ cooks for linemen

World champion cooks for lineman

Gonzales Jambalaya Festival World Champion Joey Cornett cooked for more than a hundred linemen housed at Dutchtown High School.

The Ascension Parish School Board has been allowing the workers to stay at the Geismar school.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and the Ascension Parish Council's Chase Melancon shared a photo of Cornett and his family cooking a large pot for linemen who hail from Iowa and New York.

"Naturally, the lineman loved it. Somehow, they were thanking us!" the parish president stated.

More than 120 cots and air mattresses were set up for the linemen to sleep.

With the help of Ascension Parish Schools and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the partnership to house additional workers was put together quickly, the post stated.

Cointment also thanked Chief Administrative Officer John Diez and the Ascension Parish Council's Chase Melancon for their assistance.

Ascension Parish curfew extended

The Ascension Parish curfew will be from midnight to 6 a.m.

Travel to and from work is allowed.

Donaldsonville postal service update

According to the City of Donaldsonville, the city's postmaster drove to Houma due to trucks not being able to reach the Donaldsonville area.

The lobby of the United States Post Office location will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for post office box customers to retrieve mail.

Additionally, employees will be delivering mail.

Ascension Parish permits

Parish President Cointment posted the following about permits: "During this emergency the power companies should not be requiring the normal Ascension Parish Permit to get your homes back restored. We are reaching out to DEMCO and Entergy and reminding them of this! This Tuesday we will have a full update on waiving permitting fees for reconstruction from IDA storm damage ONLY."