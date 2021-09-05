Workers entertained with music, meals at Lamar Dixon Expo Center

Staff Report

After long days working in the heat, linemen and workers were welcome to music, food, and relaxation at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

Ascension Parish Council District 6 member Chase Melancon shared photos from the event, which went viral on Facebook.

The event was for linemen working during the Hurricane Ida recovery and anyone staged in the area. Pastalaya, cold drinks and beer were available.

Chase Tyler, Chris LeBlanc, and Kendal Schaefer took to the stage to perform for free.

The event was provided by Trash Rangers of Louisiana.