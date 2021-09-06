Sept. 6 Hurricane Ida updates for Ascension Parish: Curfew ends

The Donaldsonville Chief and Gonzales Weekly Citizen have been compiling daily updates for Ascension Parish citizens pertaining to Hurricane Ida recovery efforts. This article may be updated multiple times throughout the day.

Hurricane Ida curfew ends in Ascension Parish

Curfew in Ascension Parish has been lifted. There will be no curfew moving forward.

However, Sheriff Bobby Webre encourages residents to be cautious of downed power lines on dark streets during the nighttime hours.

Debris pick-up starts today

ParishwideDebris pick-up will begin today. Registration is not needed.

Separate vegetative debris from construction and demolition debris. If it is not separated, it will not be picked up.

Pile the debris on the road right-of-way. The parish cannot go on to private property to retrieve debris.

Power restored in part of Donaldsonville

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan announced that Prevost Memorial Hospital and the residential area around it along East Bayou Road (Hwy. 308) had power restored.

After some initial complications, the mayor said he communicated with Entergy, State Sen. Ed Price, State Sen. Ken Brass, and Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment. Sullivan said the problems with the hospital circuit have been fixed.

"Also, I have been assured that continuing this morning there will be an increased number of trucks, equipment and linemen in the Donaldsonville area," Sullivan stated in his daily update.

Labor Day will be a day of labor as volunteering continues. The Louisiana National Guard has announced they will extend the distribution of water, ice, and tarps at the Frank Sotile Jr. Pavilion today until 4 p.m. They are being assisted by Oklahoma National Guard 45th IBCT.

Also today, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and the Ascension Parish Government will be providing water and boxes of non-perishable food at the same site.

Volunteers will begin distributing at 11 a.m. on a first come-first served basis, while supplies last.

Additionally, the Red Cross will provide free clean packs to the first hundred people to the pavilion.

Go to the city website at Donaldsonville-la.gov to get more information on how to register for FEMA assistance for individual and small business recovery resources.