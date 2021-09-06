Sept. 7 Hurricane Ida updates for Ascension Parish: Public schools employees return for planning

The Donaldsonville Chief and Gonzales Weekly Citizen have been compiling daily updates for Ascension Parish citizens pertaining to Hurricane Ida recovery efforts. This article may be updated multiple times throughout the day.

Public schools employees return

Ascension Parish Public Schools employees will report to work Sept. 7 for a planning day.

Superintendent David Alexander previously released a statement setting Sept. 8 as the tentative date for students to return to learning.

He stated school leaders are not "absolutely certain" about returning Sept. 8, and that more details will be made available about the anticipated opening of schools on the afternoon of Sept. 7.

Hurricane Ida recovery continues after week of work

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment released a statement via social media addressing the remaining power outages in the parish.

"We understand everyone that still does not have power is tired, hot and frustrated. We are hopeful to have more answers tomorrow on timeframes of restoration and the issues that are causing the delays. We are working around the clock with our energy companies to get answers. As soon as we have information I assure you we will make sure everyone is informed," he stated in the social media post.

Mail service resumes

The United States Postal Service announced it will resume service throughout much of southeastern Louisiana.

Beginning Sept. 7, USPS is anticipating that almost all post offices beginning with the zip codes 700, 701, 703 and 704 will be open.

Donaldsonville point of distribution update

According to City of Donaldsonville officials, Sept. 7 is the last day for the ice, water, and tarp giveaway at the Frank Sotile Jr. Pavilion.

Entry has been at the Lemann Memorial Center parking lot. It starts at 8 a.m.

Town of Sorrento update

Sorrento Mayor Chris Guidry also posted about the restoration process.

"We’ve been able to restore power to part of Sorrento that is served out of our Gonzales Substation. I’ve been informed that the transmission damage that was affecting the Sorrento Substation which serves most of Sorrento has been repaired. The plan is for us to energize the Sorrento Substation and energize the other parts of Sorrento later (Sept. 6) if it hasn’t happened already," Guidry stated in a post.

Some locations of Ascension Parish Library reopen

Three locations of Ascension Parish Library will reopen for regular hours starting Sept. 7.

The locations are Dutchtown, Galvez, and Gonzales. The Donaldsonville location will remain closed at this time.

More businesses reopening

As power has been restored throughout the parish, more businesses have returned to normal operating hours.

The Ascension Chamber of Commerce has been sharing details about local businesses reopening on its social media accounts.

Notably, Tanger Outlets Mall in Gonzales plans to reopen Sept. 7.

Donaldsonville power restoration

Donaldsonville City Council members have been riding around their districts sending specific streets and areas that have not had power restored.

Anyone who does not have power and everyone around appears to have been restored, is asked to contact Lee Melancon, the city's director of community and economic development. His email is: lee@visitdonaldsonville.org.

"We currently have a list, but it’s not easy to determine, and we don’t want to miss any areas," he stated.