Ascension Parish opens power-outage reporting website

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Government is asking residents to report any power outages they are still experiencing. The Parish has created a special link for this purpose: https://forms.gle/PbQ2tyrPGZnbvDba7.

“We keep hearing stories of people without electricity when the outage maps say they should be on,” said President Clint Cointment. “We need to take care of everybody. We don’t want anyone falling through the cracks.”

The specially created link not only allows residents to report their outages, it also gives them a way to update the parish when their power is restored. Anyone unable to report online can call the Citizens Service Center at (225) 450-1200 and state that you want to report a power outage.

“Let’s be clear here: this is to ensure that power companies do not miss even one resident,” Cointment said. “It won’t expedite their restoration.”

When electrical power is restored, return to the link, scroll to the bottom of the form, and check the “Power has been restored” box.