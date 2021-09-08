Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment releases Hurricane Ida update

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment released a statement concerning frustration with power restoration, and expressing pride in how the parish has handled Hurricane Ida recovery.

Cointment released the following statement via his Facebook page:

"I want to express Parish Government's frustration with the power restoration for our community, we deserve better. We are constantly reaching out to both Entergy and DEMCO to offer any assistance they may need from us to help assist them in their restoration efforts, no request has gone unfilled.

I want to thank all of our residents for continuing to demonstrate what makes our Parish so amazing, its the PEOPLE!

I have included the link to our reporting map, our staff have updated this map with details from Entergy, DEMCO and from all our residents who have filled out our online form. This was put together by our staff in less than one day and is constantly being updated!

When you click on the link you will see our main map, and then tabs that will bring you directly to Entergy's map and DEMCO's map as well.

You will also find a link to fill out our online form and if you need assistance completing the form you can call 225-450-1200 Monday-Thursday 8am-4:30pm and Friday 8am-11am. Once your power is restored you can click on the link again and at the bottom check the power restored box.

Once again I can't tell you how proud I am of our citizens and I will continue to work hard on this issue until everyone in this entire Parish has power restored!"

Ascension Parish Power Outage Map: https://ascension.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/c134e1926788474c8e951afa910d386e