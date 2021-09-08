Ascension Parish Public Schools reopen Sept. 9

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools will reopen Sept. 9 for instructional services for students.

There will be a one-hour delayed start and relaxed dress code rules, according to a news release from the district.

All schools and programs except for Donaldsonville High (DHS), East Ascension High (EA), Gonzales Middle (GOMS), Lowery Elementary (LOE), Lowery Middle (LOMS), and Sorrento Primary (SOP) schools will be open for in-person learning.

These schools that either have power issues (DHS, EA, GOMS, LOE, LOMS) or require moisture/mold remediation (SOP) will work with their families to provide remote learning that could include online services for those with Internet access, paper packets, or outreach by phone and other instructional apps.

The relaxed dress code and one-hour delayed start will be in effect both Sept. 9 and 10.

Schools will dismiss at normal times. This is to address barriers voiced by the community regarding access to washing clothes and navigating streets with potential debris during daylight hours. It is also important to note that schools will work with families who have extenuating circumstances that will not allow them to participate either in-person or remotely.

"We know this has been a very difficult two weeks, and we know everyone has unique circumstances and needs. We want to open where we can and begin providing services for our nearly 24,000 students. Where we cannot open, we want to be as innovative as possible to provide learning opportunities," Superintendent David Alexander stated in the release.

A drive-thru pickup of hot meals for children ages 0-18 will be available on Sept. 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at both Donaldsonville Primary and Sorrento Primary schools.

School leaders will send out detailed information this evening about specific arrival times, relaxed dress code guidelines, and how to contact the school should students have barriers to learning.

"Please note, we do not currently anticipate having to make significant calendar changes that impact planned staff development days or holidays. However, early dismissals may be adjusted and would be announced at the school level," Alexander stated.

"We welcome your patience and prayers as we slowly move towards normal operations. We can overcome all challenges together!"