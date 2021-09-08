Ascension Parish waives electrical permits, fees

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Government will waive permits and fees for electrical hookups in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

“We want people to get their homes and lives restored to normal as quickly and as easily as possible,” said President Clint Cointment. “I don’t want bureaucracy to be an obstacle.”

In the notice of waiver, Cointment asks electric utilities to use their discretion to determine safety when restoring power.

The waiver will remain in place until further notice.