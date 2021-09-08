Donaldsonville High School football team receives water donation

Staff Report

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan and the Ascension Parish Council's Alvin “Coach” Thomas coordinated with McKim and Creed a donation of water for the Donaldsonville High School football team.

Both Sullivan and Thomas have been working on recovery efforts on the westbank of Ascension Parish. They have been assisting at the point of distribution at the Frank Sotile Jr. Pavilion over recent days.

McKim and Creed previously acquired Glenn Shaheen and Associates Consulting Engineers, a firm based in Gonzales.