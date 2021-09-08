Groups join together to meet needs of animals

Staff Report

The needs of animals have not been forgotten as southeast Louisiana continues to recovery from Hurricane Ida.

Rescue Alliance, the Humane Society of Louisiana, Justin Reid of the Houston Texans, the Louisiana Home and Foreign Mission Baptist Convention, Rev. S.C. Dixon, True Light Baptist Church, and Saundra Baptiste are among the groups and individuals assisting with the response.

Reid played safety in the NFL after concluding his careers at Stanford University and Dutchtown High School.

According to a release from Rescue Alliance, a mini pet food giveaway was held Sept. 8 at South Vacherie Park in Vacherie.

Donations can be made at the Amazon store list (link is https://a.co/b1WjcVU) or at petsmart.com and have it sent to store 2296 in Gonzales under the name Rescue Alliance.