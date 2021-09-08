Sept. 8 Hurricane Ida updates for Ascension Parish: Emergency operations working extended hours

The Donaldsonville Chief and Gonzales Weekly Citizen have been compiling daily updates for Ascension Parish citizens pertaining to Hurricane Ida recovery efforts. This article may be updated multiple times throughout the day.

Ascension Parish Emergency Operations Center updates

The Ascension Parish EOC is working extended hours.

The Citizen Service Center is open normal business hours, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday 8 to 11 a.m.

Red Cross is operating a shelter for our residents at the gymnasium at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

Debris pick up has started this week. Remember to separate piles of debris. One pile will be vegetative debris and one pile will be construction debris. Also, the debris company will not pick up black trash bags.

Register for FEMA online at disasterassistance.gov and register for the Blue Roof program at blueroof.us.

Ascension Parish Homeland Security (OHSEP) and Parish of Ascension are both actively updating Facebook pages.

Anyone still without power, first report to Entergy or DEMCO. After reporting to the power company, residents can report to the Citizen Service Center.

OHSEP is aware the Entergy map is not accurate. It has been reported daily to Entergy representatives. They are aware the map is not accurate and have reported to their technology department.

Refilling Medical Oxygen cylinders is available during normal business hours for Ascension Parish residents at Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1 at 13192 Airline Hwy, Gonzales.

Parish representatives have meet with FEMA as the recovery continues. FEMA is waiting for more representatives to arrive in the area.

The burn ban remains in effect, per the fire marshal.

Volunteer Ascension is working with churches in our area and managing resources and donations in the community. Volunteer Ascension has a website for contact information at volunteerascension.org. They are sharing community events and volunteer assistance on Facebook.

Residents can register for Ascension Parish cmmunity alerts via text and email daily. Visit everbridge.apgov.us or call the Citizen Service Center at 225-450-1200 to register.

Sorrento Community Park and Walking Trail is closed

Residents and visitors are asked not to use the Sorrento Community Park or Walking Trail at this time due to vegetative debris on and around the park grounds.

Once maintenance crews have been able to get the park cleaned, an update will be made on the town's Facebook page.

Donaldsonville free food, water

In partnership with the Baton Rouge Food Bank, McDonalds will distribute 750 food and water boxes Sept. 9 at 9:30 a.m. at the Donaldsonville location.

The McDonalds is located at 412 Marchand Drive, Donaldsonville.

Participants are asked to enter at the rear of the business, which is along Division Street.

DEMCO update

According to a DEMCO news release, damage assessment continues in Ascension Parish as crews clear affected areas.

The assessment has found 180 broken poles, 250 stripped poles, and no count yet on total transformers.

Crews are working to repair lines that serve St. Amant, Prairieville, Gonzales, and Galvez.

Damage is extensive in the Galvez area, according to DEMCO.

DEMCO employees, outside contractors, and mutual aid lineworkers while not rest until the job is complete, CEO and General Manager Randy Pierce said in the release.

DEMCO reported 77 percent of all meters and 74 percent of distribution line miles as back in service on Sept. 8.

Medical oxygen refilling

