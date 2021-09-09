ExxonMobil contributes $500,000 toward Hurricane Ida relief

Staff Report

ExxonMobil said today that it is contributing $500,000 toward relief efforts in Louisiana communities affected by Hurricane Ida.

ExxonMobil’s assistance will support local nonprofit organizations through a combination of direct grants and the donation of gasoline and diesel from ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge refinery to frontline healthcare workers and the local school system.

“We commend the organizations and individuals working tirelessly to care for Baton Rouge and other affected communities, and hope that our contributions will help provide meaningful assistance and comfort to those in need,” said Baton Rouge Refinery Manager David Oldreive.

ExxonMobil is contributing $250,000 to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Ida relief efforts, and a total of $185,000 in grants to the United Cajun Navy, Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge, the Healthy Baton Rouge Initiative, The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge, Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, Baton Rouge General Hospital and Women’s Hospital Foundation.

“ExxonMobil’s longtime commitment to the Baton Rouge region is evident once again in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida,” said Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “From supplying gasoline and diesel from their fuels terminal to areas where it is most needed to partnering with the Mayor’s Healthy City Initiative to support local residents, the company and its employees have showcased their dedication to our community”

ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge refinery is supplying fuel to assist local healthcare workers and area schools. The refinery is donating 16,000 gallons of diesel fuel to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System’s bus fleet to ensure that students are able to return to school, and nearly 11,000 gallons of gasoline to healthcare workers at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center-Baton Rouge and the Baton Rouge Clinic.

Before Hurricane Ida made landfall and in its aftermath, ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge fuels terminal supplied millions of gallons of diesel and gasoline, and thousands of truckloads of fuel to support emergency-response efforts in the region.