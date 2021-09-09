Former Ascension Catholic coach Bucky Mistretta to be featured in library interview

Staff Report

G.J. "Bucky" Mistretta will tell his story and share details about his coaching career at Ascension Catholic and Redemptorist high schools.

The Ascension Parish Library produced the prerecorded presentation, which is set to premiere Sept. 22 on the library's YouTube page.

Mistretta is considered by some as one of the best football coaches in Ascension Parish history. He was inducted into the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. He won a Class 1A state title in 1973 and 1992 while coaching at Ascension Catholic, along with a runner-up finish in 1991. He was also voted Louisiana's Athletic Director of the Year in 1995.

He will talk about his more than 30 years of coaching experience.