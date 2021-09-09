Sept. 9 Hurricane Ida updates for Ascension Parish: Schools reopen

The Donaldsonville Chief and Gonzales Weekly Citizen have been compiling daily updates for Ascension Parish citizens pertaining to Hurricane Ida recovery efforts. This article may be updated multiple times throughout the day.

Ascension Parish Public Schools reopen

Ascension Parish Public Schools welcomed back students for instructional services after time off due to Hurricane Ida.

All schools and programs returned except for Donaldsonville High, East Ascension High, Gonzales Middle, Lowery Elementary and Middle, and Sorrento Primary. These schools had either power issues or needed mold remediation (Sorrento Primary).

A relaxed dress code and one-hour delayed start will be in effect both Sept. 9 and Sept. 10. Schools will dismiss at normal times.