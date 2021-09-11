AROUND THE STATE: Louisiana news briefs

Staff Report

Laine Hardy performs benefit concert

Laine Hardy, the former American Idol winner who hails from Livingston Parish, performed in a live-stream concert Sept. 12.

The event benefits Volunteer Louisiana and the Louisiana Museum Foundation.

The concert, which coincides with Hardy's 21st birthday, took place at the New Orleans Jazz Museum.

Mother arrested following death of toddler

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested 30-year-old Kiarra Holmes on a charge of negligent homicide.

Holmes' 2-year-old boy, Berkelin Scott Jr. was found dead in a swimming pool at The Reserve at White Oak apartment complex on South Harrells Ferry Road.

EBR Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said the loss of the innocent baby was tragic. Deputies and many others searched for hours and were hopeful to find him safe.

"This outcome is heartbreaking. My prayers go out to family, friends and all those that loved him," the sheriff said.

Bikes stolen in Shreveport

Security cameras captured multiple individuals breaking into a Shreveport motorcycle dealership.

More than $20,000 worth of bikes were stolen from the Honda dealer late Sept. 10.