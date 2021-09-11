Non-profit organization serves meals in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

A non-profit organization and City of Donaldsonville leaders served more than 500 meals at the Frank Sotile Jr. Pavilion Sept. 11.

The #bullybox, A Passion Project is a non-profit organization with the mission of giving a voice back to children suffering in silence.

In a social media post, the group thanked Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan, Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce Director Juanita Pearley, Donaldsonville City Council Chair Rev. Charles Brown, and Councilman Lauthaught Delaney for their assistance.

The organization also served in Houma as part of its Hurricane Ida recovery mission.