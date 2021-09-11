State tax relief available for 25 Louisiana parishes following Hurricane Ida

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Revenue is granting automatic filing extensions to taxpayers whose homes, principal places of business, critical tax records or paid tax preparers are located in the 25 parishes affected by Hurricane Ida, according to an LDR news release.

The parishes include: Ascension, Iberville, Orleans, St. Mary, Assumption, Plaquemines, St. Tammany, East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, Tangipahoa, East Feliciana, St. Bernard, Terrebonne, Iberia, St. Charles, Washington, St. Helena, West Baton Rouge, Jefferson, West Feliciana, Lafourche, Livingston, St. John the Baptist, and St. Martin.

For excise, franchise, income, severance and withholding taxes with original or extended due dates on or after Aug. 26, 2021, and before Jan. 3, 2022, the automatic extended due date is Jan. 3, 2022.

This is an extension to file the applicable tax returns, but not an extension to pay any taxes due. Payments submitted after the original deadlines are subject to penalties and interest.