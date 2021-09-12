FEMA, American Red Cross serve residents in Donaldsonville area

Staff Report

The Louisiana Workforce Commission, FEMA, and the American Red Cross set up in Donaldsonville Sept. 12 to serve residents in the area.

Several local officials assisted with the event.

State Rep. Ken Brass, who represents District 58, shared photos from the Lemann Memorial Center and the Frank Sotile Jr. Pavilion in Donaldsonville. He also thanked State Rep. Tony Bacala and his family who sponsored and provided lunches for more than 300 residents.