Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser meets with Ascension Parish area officials

Staff Report

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser met with state, parish, and local officials at the Lemann Memorial Center in Donaldsonville on Sept. 13.

The meeting, which included City of Donaldsonville and Ascension Parish leaders, was an opportunity for officials to discuss the ongoing Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

They also discussed preparing for future storms and emergencies, as Tropical Storm Nicholas approached the coastal areas of Texas and Louisiana.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency and requested a federal pre-landfall declaration from President Biden as Nicholas was expected to make landfall in eastern Texas overnight Sept. 13 and move through Louisiana as a tropical depression.