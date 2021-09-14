Hurricane Ida recovery efforts temporarily halted

Staff Report

Because of excessive rains coming from Tropical Storm Nicholas, Ascension Parish officials have had to temporarily suspend Hurricane Ida recovery efforts in order to focus more on drainage.

According to government and emergency preparedness officials, debris removal is temporarily halted because of rain and soft ground.

Also closed is the storm debris drop-off at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. The rear gate is closed and the public is asked not to come until the rains have passed.

Sandbag locations remain open with loose sand and bags. The public is asked to bring their own shovels. Also open are the locations distributing blue tarps: Fire District No. 1, Prairieville Fire Department, and Donaldsonville Fire Department.