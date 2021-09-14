Fall elections postponed due to Hurricane Ida

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Registrar of Voters, Shanie M. Bourg would like to notify the citizens of Ascension parish that the Secretary of State and Governor have agreed to postpone the fall elections due to the devastation of Hurricane Ida.

The Oct. 9 Municipal Primary Election has been moved to Nov. 13, thus moving the Municipal General Election to Dec. 11.

New deadlines and dates for the Nov. 13 election are as follows:

The deadline to register In-person is Oct. 13

The deadline to register online is Oct. 23

The deadline to request an Absentee by Mail Ballot is Nov. 9

The deadline to return your completed Absentee by Mail Ballot is 4:30 p.m. Nov. 12

Early Voting begins Oct. 30 and ends Nov. 6 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 31)

All ballots mailed out, and any ballots returned will have the original date of the Oct. 9 election on them. These ballots will be tabulated on Election Day like always. There is nothing further that needs to be done by those voting by mail.

Pushing back the Oct. 9 election to Nov. 13 simply extends the deadlines, thus, allowing voters more time to register to vote, request an Absentee by Mail Ballot and return it to the Gonzales or Donaldsonville Registrar of Voters office.

For more information, visit www.GeauxVote.com or call (225) 621-5780 or (225) 473-7906.