Ascension begins aerial spraying for mosquitoes

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Mosquito Control has partnered with the State of Louisiana, CDC, FEMA, and Vector Disease Control International, an aerial ULV spray contractor, to provide emergency aircraft-based mosquito control spraying in Ascension Parish.

“Mosquitoes are always worse after storms,” said Parish President Clint Cointment. “Aerial spraying allows us to treat larger areas of the parish in as short a time as possible.”

The aerial spraying will be done at no net cost to the parish because mosquito population levels have reached government-established thresholds for reimbursement.

The first flight is tentatively scheduled for Saturday but is weather dependent. Flights begin at dusk and last approximately 2 hours. Residents should be aware of low-flying aircraft.

Beekeepers may choose to cover their hives although the product sprayed is EPA approved and is non-toxic to humans, animals, and vegetation.

For additional information, contact VDCI at 1-800-413-4445.