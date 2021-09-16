Assumption Parish suspect accused of hitting, choking woman for two hours

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Napoleonville man for felony abuse after he allegedly struck and choked a woman continuously over a two-hour period.

Shannon Bias, 30, was charged in a connection with the domestic violence incident that occurred Aug. 26 near Napoleonville, according to a news release.

Deputies responded to a Jefferson Street residence and spoke to a woman who said she and Bias had been in an argument that progressed to him beating her.

As stated in the release, she told deputies Bias would not allow her to leave, and he would choke her.

The report further stated the suspect would not allow her to use her phone to call for help.

According to deputies, the woman was able to flee the residence.

The investigating deputies noted injuries to the victim consistent with domestic abuse.

Deputies applied for and were granted arrest warrants for Bias, and he was arrested at a Plattenville retail outlet.

Bias was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of domestic abuse battery involving strangulation and false imprisonment.

At the time of the release, he remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.