AROUND THE STATE: Louisiana news briefs

Report released on 2019 crash

A new report suggests propeller issues might have been a factor in the Dec. 28, 2019 plane crash that took the lives of five people in the Lafayette area.

Sports reporter Carley McCord Ensminger, who was also the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steven Ensminger, was aboard the flight headed for the LSU Peach Bowl game.

Reports from 2020 cite a reduction in power to the engines possibly caused a drag on propellers in its final descent. Another report suggested propellers were not turning at maximum speed.

Houma Police officer dies in crash

A Houma Police Department officer was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sept. 16 in Terrebonne Parish.

Austin Bush, 21, of Houma died in the crash, according to Louisiana State Police Troop C.

Police reported the vehicle struck a log near the westbound fog line of Hwy. 648.

Video captures New Orleans mayor confrontation

Social media users shared a video showing a confrontation between New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and a bar customer.

The video appears to show the mayor in a heated conversation with the man seated at a bar as they discuss Cantrell's decisions regarding evacuation before Hurricane Ida.

The mayor did not issue mandatory evacuation for areas of the city within levee protection before the hurricane. She called for a voluntary evacuation.

High school students arrested

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported the arrest of 14 high school students after a brawl.

The school resource officer assigned to Southwood High School responded to a fight at the campus courtyard in front of the student center.

At least nine deputies responded to the scene to assist.