Paincourtville area residential burglary suspect arrested

Staff Report

A Donaldsonville suspect was arrested on felony charges related to a residential burglary near Paincourtville.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon announced in a news release the arrest of 27-year-old Daniel Martinez of Simoneaux Lane in Donaldsonville.

Electronics and accessories as well as cash was stolen, deputies stated.

Detectives were able to identify a suspect vehicle. A short time later, the suspect vehicle was located in Belle Rose.

Detectives made contact with the driver, who was wanted in Assumption Parish for failure to appear.

A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle, which resulted in the seizure of evidence connected to the residential burglary.

Martinez was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and failure to appear.

As of the time of the release, he was incarcerated with bond set at $40,100.