Felony drug arrests made in separate incidents in Belle Rose, Pierre Part

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported two separate felony arrests on drug charges.

Deputies arrested Samuel Robert Sternfels, 29, of Hwy. 1, Belle Rose after being called due to a disturbance.

Deputies detained Sternfels and conducted a pat down search for weapons, according to a news release. During that process, quantities of suspected methamphetamine, amphetamines, and alprazolam (Xanax) were seized.

Sternfels was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Alprazolam (Xanax)

Disturbing the Peace – Appearing in Public in an Intoxicated Condition

In a separate, unrelated incident, deputies arrested Nicole Lynn Gros, 41, of Maryann Street, Pierre Part, on felony drug charges following a traffic stop in Pierre Part.

A patrol deputy observed a vehicle with a licensing violation and executed a stop of the vehicle. The subject’s drivers license was determined to be suspended.

The deputy requested and was granted permission to search the vehicle. As a result of the search, a quantity of suspected meth-amphetamine was seized.

Gros was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of: