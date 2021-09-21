Hurricane Ida debris pickup continues throughout Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Debris pickup following Hurricane Ida has been ongoing throughout Ascension Parish.

Within the the city limits of Gonzales, officials announced Sept. 21 would be the final pass for vegetative debris pick up.

A first pass was completed the previous day, according to a post on the city's Facebook page.

Pick up for construction debris, such as fence boards, is still underway in the Gonzales city limits.

Ascension Parish government shared aerial video of public works crews continuing their efforts to pick up debris throughout the area.

According to parish government, debris collected by DPW crews and contractors has been collected at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

Residents are also encouraged to bring their vegetative storm debris for disposal.

The contractor working for the parish will not pick up vegetative debris if it is in black plastic bags. Lamar-Dixon will accept it in this condition.

“I have said repeatedly that government should be helping with recovery, not hindering it,” stated Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment in a release. “We want to provide as much help as we can so people can recover from Hurricane Ida and return to their normal lives.”

To drop off debris, residents should enter Lamar-Dixon through the rear entrance from Ashland Road and follow the signage. The service is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.