Ascension, Assumption parishes guilty pleas Sept. 13-17

Staff Report

During the week of Sept. 13 through Sept. 17, the 23rd Judicial District Court reported defendants who pled guilty and were sentenced in the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

Jeremy Saltzman, 14325 Harry Savoy Rd. St. Amant, LA, age 25, pled guilty to Domestic Abuse Battery of a Pregnant Victim and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

Trevon Dunn, 301 W Sixth St. Donaldsonville, LA, age 19, pled guilty to Aggravated Flight from an Officer and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Kenyatti Solomon, 704 ½ Third St. Donaldsonville, LA, age 24, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Illegal Carrying of Weapons. The defendant was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

John Lessard, 36000 Pookey Ln. Prairieville, LA, age 29, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Brooke Barrient, 722 S 112th Amite, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Devonta Collins, 10074 W Robert Wilson Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 28, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 6 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Jiesary Price, 516 Houmas St. Donaldsonville, LA, age 23, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (2 counts) and Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities (2 counts). The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Arthur Choppin, 6239 Tezcuco Ct. Darrow, LA, age 43, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and was sentenced to 2 ½ years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 ½ years supervised probation.

Darrion Jacobs, 23688 Whitehall Ave. Denham Springs, LA, age 25, pled guilty to Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities (2 counts) and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Leila Braswell and Maeghen Kling. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

Assumption Parish:

Cesar Funes, 989 Payton Way Tucker, GA, age 36, pled guilty to Theft Valued at $1,000 or More, but Less than $5,000 (3 counts) and Monetary Instrument Abuse (3 counts). The defendant was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Correction with credit for time served.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.