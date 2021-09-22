Ascension Parish deputies ask for help finding theft suspects

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s assistance with identifying subjects wanted for theft.

According to a release, on Sept. 13 at 12:10 a.m., the occupants of a white or possibly silver in color crew cab truck (unknown make or model) stole about $1,500 in diesel from a construction site in the new subdivision of Riverton on Hwy. 22.

The vehicle appears to have a black diesel tank in the bed of the truck and running lights on the roof. The video shows two subjects exiting the vehicle and stealing the diesel from the heavy equipment tank.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers 225-344-STOP (7867). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.