Positions available at Donaldsonville Fire Department

Staff Report

The Donaldsonville Fire Department is looking for new members to join the team.

Full-time, part-time, and volunteer positions are available.

Requirements include: must be 18 years or older, valid drivers license, and high school diploma or equivalent.

Anyone interested in working with city firefighters can contact the department at 225-473-0664.

The new fire station is located at 911 Marchand Dr. in Donaldsonville. It opened in late 2019 with a grand opening ceremony.

The new station was funded by a 20-year millage, supported by the residents of the City of Donaldsonville.

Photo gallery from the grand opening