Convicted felon arrested for firearm possession in Bayou L'Ourse

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of Joseph Richard Edwards, 31, of Cpl. Herman, White Castle, on felony gun law violations following a traffic stop in Bayou L’Ourse.

A deputy observed a vehicle with an equipment violation on Hwy. 662 and conducted a stop of that vehicle. The deputy made contact with the driver, and noted the subject to be acting nervously.

The deputy requested consent to search the vehicle which was granted. During that process, a large caliber handgun was seized.

Edwards is a prior convicted felon, and was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of: Illegal Window Tint and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

At the time of the news release, Edwards was incarcerated with bond set at $100,000.