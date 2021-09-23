Ascension Catholic High School students honored for academic accomplishments

Ascension Catholic High School's annual academic banquet was held at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church in Donaldsonville on the morning of Sept. 22.

Last year, the ceremony was held at the school's gym. In previous years, the banquet took place at Bernardo's in the evening. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the location was changed over the last two years.

Students recognized included those earning honor roll of excellence (4.0 and above) and high honor roll (3.86 to 3.9). First-time recipients received the academic lamp, while multiple recipients received the academic bar.

Once again this year, memorial scholarships were awarded to current students.

Ella Lemann received the Mark Sotile Sr. Memorial Scholarship. Sotile's wife, former longtime teacher Becky, personally delivered the award.

Alyse Ourso and Cruz Cassard each received the Shawn E. Guillot Memorial Scholarship. Guillot's parents, Don Guillot and Peggy Guillot, gave the award to the students.

Chase Walker received the Robert P. Lemann Sr. Memorial Scholarship. His wife, former longtime teacher Dee, and sons Matthew and Robert Jr. presented the award.