Disaster Recovery Center opens in Ascension

Staff Report

A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opened for services today at the Gonzales Mental Health Center, 1056 S. Nickens Ave., Gonzales.

Operating hours will be Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A Disaster Recovery Center will be able to help you:

Apply for assistance. You may also Apply for FEMA Assistance online or Apply/Check your status by phone 1- 800-621-3362.

Learn more about disaster assistance programs.

Learn the status of your FEMA application.

Understand any letters you get from FEMA.

Find housing and rental assistance information.

Get answers to questions or resolve problems.

Get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistance.

Learn about Small Business Administration (SBA) program.

Those who have not already registered for disaster assistance through FEMA will have the opportunity to do so.

FEMA has been going door to door parish-wide registering citizens; those who have signed up through the mobile registration or online will not need to visit the Disaster Recovery Center unless they have questions or need additional assistance concerning an application.

Ascension Parish Government is working with The City of Donaldsonville for a Disaster Recovery Center on the west bank. However, until a location has been secured the citizens of Donaldsonville are encouraged to utilize the location on the east bank.

For further contact with FEMA, residents are encouraged to call the FEMA Helpline from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m., seven days a week: 1-800-621-3362 (711 or VRS available).