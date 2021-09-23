Pursuit leads to one arrest in Donaldsonville, driver being sought

Staff Report

Assumption Parish deputies arrested a suspect on multiple drug charges following a pursuit into Donaldsonville. The suspected driver is being sought by authorities.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of Javon Ranell Clark, 26, of Assumption Street, Napoleonville.

A deputy observed an eastbound vehicle on Hwy. 70 with licensing and registration violations and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, according to a news release.

Authorities reported the suspect vehicle engaged in a pursuit, which eventually led into Ascension Parish on Hwy. 3089 in the Donaldsonville area.

During the pursuit, deputies observed occupants of the vehicle throwing a large amount of controlled dangerous substances out of the suspect vehicle.

Deputies reported both the driver and passenger jumped from the vehicle, engaging authorities in a foot pursuit.

The passenger, now identified as Javon Ranell Clark, was quickly apprehended.

Clark was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail as a fugitive from Assumption.

He was then transferred to Assumption Parish to be booked on the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA (Ecstasy)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Obstruction of Justice

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Resisting an Officer (2 Counts)

At the time of the release, Clark, the passenger, remained incarcerated pending a bond proceeding.

The driver, identified as Kenneth M. Moore Jr., 30, of Telegraph Street, Napoleonville, remains at large. Warrants for Moore on multiple felony charges have been filed.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Moore should contact the Sheriff’s Office at (985) 369-2912.