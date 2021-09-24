Ascension DPW announces intersection Improvements at Merritt Evans Road, Joe Sevario Road

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Department of Public Works announce that, starting Monday, the intersection of Merritt Evans Road with Joe Sevario Road will be closed.

This closure is needed so the contractor can start construction to improve the turn radius at this intersection.

This closure will remain for about two weeks.

Please be cautious when traveling through this area, as trucks and workers will be present. Ascension Parish appreciates your patience in our efforts to improve the infrastructure in this area.