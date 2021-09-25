AROUND THE STATE: Louisiana news briefs

Staff Report

Hurricane Ida damages agriculture

Hurricane Ida caused at least $584 million in damage to Louisiana's agriculture, according to an estimate by LSU AgCenter experts.

More than half of the damage was to timber. More than a third of it was damage to buildings, equipment, and other infrastructure.

The estimate did not include the damage done to the seafood industry, which will be gauged by the state's Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, according to a news release.

Truck fire damages Interstate 10 bridge

A massive tanker truck fire required emergency repairs in the New Orleans area.

The eastbound bridge went down to one lane until further notice, according to state officials.

The closure caused traffic snarls around the area, which is around milepost 218 near the Interstate 310 interchange.

The truck was set ablaze Sept. 20 in St. Charles Parish.

Alligator kills man in Slidell

Nearly a month after Hurricane Ida devastated parts of Louisiana, the remains of a man who was missing after a suspected alligator attack were found in the stomach of the animal.

Timothy Satterlee Sr., 71, was attacked by an alligator in flooded waters in Slidell on Aug. 30, a day after Hurricane Ida hit the state's coast.

His wife witnessed the attack, which she reported took off his arm. She said she went to find help but he was missing when she returned.

Grants to elevate Livingston Parish houses

U.S. Rep. Garret Graves announced $1,785,511 in grants to elevate 51 Livingston Parish homes.

Graves said the funds are in addition to the billions of dollars secured for regional flood control projects such as the Comite Flood Protection Project, the five-bayous project, and clearing and snagging of waterways.