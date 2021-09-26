Ascension Parish Sheriff’s annual Christmas Crusade begins Oct. 1

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre’s 2021 Christmas Crusade kicks off Oct. 1.

Parish residents needing assistance with toys for Christmas for children 0-12 years old can fill out an application for the program.

Applications can be picked up and returned at the following Sheriff’s Office locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday:

Gonzales Business Office, 825 S. Irma Blvd.

Donaldsonville Business Office, 300 Houmas St.

Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville

District 2 Substation: 1300 Airline Highway, Gonzales

District 3 Substation: 38567 Highway 42, Prairieville

Applications are due Nov. 12. Approved applicants will be notified by letter.

For more information, contact Sgt. Misty Turner at (225) 621-8827.