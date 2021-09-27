Geismar man pleads guilty to failure to register as sex offender

Staff Report

A 51-year-old Geismar man pled guilty to failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.

According to a news release, Jerome Johnson of Emerson Road in Geismar made the plea Sept. 20.

Judge Steven Tureau presided over the matter, and Assistant District Attorney Craig Stewart prosecuted.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives were contacted by the United States Marshal's Service Dec. 14 regarding a sex offender from Orleans Parish who had an outstanding warrant in that jurisdiction for non-compliance with the sex offender registration process.

According to the release, the suspect was believed to be residing in Ascension Parish with his father at a Geismar residence.

Detectives were granted a warrant. Johnson was located and arrested on all outstanding warrants, and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville.

Johnson was required to register and notify as a sex offender following a 1997 conviction in Orleans Parish for forcible rape.

Upon entering a guilty plea, Johnson was sentenced to two years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.