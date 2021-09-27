Second suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

A Napoleonville man was arrested on felony charges in connection with a pursuit that went from Assumption Parish to Ascension Parish.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of Kenneth M. Moore Jr., 30, of Telegraph Street, Napoleonville, on numerous felony charges arising out of an attempted traffic stop on Hwy. 70 east late Wednesday night.

According to a news release, a deputy observed an eastbound vehicle on Hwy. 70 with licensing violations and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver of the suspect vehicle engaged deputies in a pursuit, deputies stated. The suspect vehicle continued on and went into the Donaldsonville area of Ascension Parish via Hwy. 3089.

At some point, the suspect vehicle stopped and two suspects ran from pursuing deputies.

The passenger, identified as Javon Ranell Clark, 25, of Assumption Street, Napoleonville, was captured after a brief foot pursuit.

He was arrested an eventually booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on numerous charges.

The driver evaded capture, but turned himself into the Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

The suspect, now identified as Moore, was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA (Ecstasy)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Obstruction of Justice

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Speeding

Tail Lamps Required

Improper Display of License Plate

Resisting an Officer

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic

At the time of the release, Moore remained incarcerated with bond set at $201,000.

During the pursuit, a large amount of assorted controlled dangerous substances was thrown from the suspect vehicle.

Deputies recovered some of the drugs and seized additional illegal substances from the interior of the vehicle.