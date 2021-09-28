Disaster Recovery Center to open in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness and Homeland Security announced the parish will open a second Disaster Recovery Center, at the Lemann Memorial Center, 1100 Clay St. in Donaldsonville.

It joins the DRC already open at 1112 S. East Ascension Complex Blvd. in Gonzales.

The center will open Wednesday from 1 to 6 p.m. Thereafter, operating hours will be Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The DRC will assist residents who need help with various FEMA forms and applications. It also offers information on the types and sources of assistance available.

Anyone who has not already registered for disaster assistance through FEMA can do so at the DRC. These centers are for residents who have questions or concerns about their FEMA claim.

Those who have already registered with FEMA, either through the mobile registration or online, will not need to go to the DRC unless:

You have questions,

You need additional assistance concerning your application.

With two DRCs in Ascension Parish, residents have the opportunity to speak directly with a FEMA representative without the need to pre-register or make an appointment. Additionally, the FEMA Helpline can be reached daily at 1-800-621-3362 (711 or VRS available).

These DRCs are scheduled to remain open through Oct. 15.