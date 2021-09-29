Ascension Parish Schools superintendent provides COVID-19 update

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools will continue to follow Gov. John Bel Edwards' statewide mask mandate, which was extended until Oct. 27.

The mandate includes K-12 schools and college campuses, per Proclamation 181 JBE 2021.

In a letter, Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander provided an update to the school communities across the parish.

"We look forward to the day when state healthcare officials and the governor determine it is no longer necessary to mandate face coverings as a required COVID-19 mitigation measure," Alexander stated.

Also, the Louisiana Department of Education announced the creation of a new parent choice option for school systems to include in their quarantine determination process.

Specifically, mandatory quarantines for students defined as “close contact” will no longer be required. Instead, the parent or legal guardian will be immediately notified of the exposure and given the option to quarantine their child or allow them to remain in school.

Ascension Public Schools will be working to provide this option to parents starting Sept. 30, as exposure occurs during the school day. For now, exposures for after-school activities and athletics will continue to follow previous guidelines (such as LHSAA guidelines).

"As has always been the case, new guidelines require us to be agile and sometimes move quickly. Our school nurses will work with school leaders to provide communication, help with situations, and work through any unique circumstances," Alexander added.

"Please be patient as we adjust to this new protocol and work together to safely keep students in school as much as possible."