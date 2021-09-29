White Castle man arrested following drive-by shooting in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies reported the arrest of a 19-year-old White Castle man suspected in a Donaldsonville drive-by shooting.

Deputies booked Chancellor Williams into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sept. 27 on charges of attempted first-degree murder (four counts), aggravated damage to property (two counts), illegal use of weapons, and assault by drive-by shooting.

According to a release, deputies responded April 27 to the area of West 7th Street in Donaldsonville in reference to a drive-by shooting. One victim had been shot and transported to a nearby hospital, where they were treated for injuries and released.

As the investigation continued, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit identified Williams as the suspect in the incident.

With assistance from the Iberville Sheriff’s Office, Williams was arrested and transported to the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond had been set at the time of the release.