AROUND THE STATE: Louisiana news briefs

Staff Report

Singer R. Kelly's key to the city rescinded

A Louisiana state representative rescinded an award previously given to singer R. Kelly.

State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, who was a member of the Baton Rouge Metro Council, stripped away the ceremonial key to the city awarded in 2013.

The performer was found guilty of sex trafficking, sexual exploitation of a child, and kidnapping, among other charges.

A jury in Brooklyn convicted the 54-year-old R&B star on all nine counts of sex trafficking and racketeering.

According to a report from Baton Rouge's WAFB-TV, Marcelle has emphasized that the focus should be on the victims.

Mother arrested after child found dead

The mother of a deceased 2-year-old girl was arrested in Baton Rouge.

Police also arrested and charged the woman's boyfriend in connection with the death.

The girl's mother, Lanaya Caldwell, and her boyfriend, Philip Gardner were both charged in the death of Nevaeh Allen, police confirmed during a briefing.

Mother accused of throwing children in lake

In Shreveport, a mother has been accused of throwing two of her children into a lake.

Ureka Black reportedly threw 10-month-old Joshua Black and his 5-year-old brother into Cross Lake, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office.

The 10-month-old child was pronounced dead by the coroner.

Pharmaceuticals stolen at gunpoint

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of suspects accused of carjacking a pharmaceutical truck on Hwy. 190.

More than a quarter of a million dollars in drugs were taken, according to authorities.

Deputies said the truck was flagged over to the shoulder by a motorcyclist on the morning of Sept. 23 when the three suspects allegedly tied up the driver and held him at gunpoint while stealing the truck.

Authorities reported finding the truck abandoned in a West Baton Rouge Parish field.

Louisiana Lottery sales rise

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation released details of a recent audit, which showed the corporation had a total of $625 million in sales.

The fiscal year total for 2021 was $115.8 million more than the previous year.

Operating expenses increased by $84.5 million to a total of $417.6 million.